Holiday Bowl canceled after officials unable to find replacement team for UCLA

SAN DIEGO — The 2021 San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl will be canceled after officials were unable to find a replacement team, Holiday Bowl CEO Mark Neville announced Wednesday morning.

The matchup, which was planned to be played at Petco Park between UCLA Bruins and North Carolina State University Wolfpack, was set to be an historic one, as it would’ve been the first football game to be played at the San Diego Padres’ stadium.

“We worked closely with Boo Corrigan and the fantastic NC State Athletics Staff to try and find a replacement team for UCLA, but were unable to do so,” Neville said in a statement.

The Padres responded to the cancelation as well, offering refunds for any tickets, suites and parking that were purchased.

“While we are disappointed that the game will not be played tonight, we look forward to future Holiday Bowls at Petco Park in America’s Finest City,” the team stated.

Hours before kickoff Tuesday, the Bruins said it was unable to participate in the bowl game due to COVID-19 protocols within the team’s program.

