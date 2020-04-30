Westview Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Virginia Collins Virginia earned a varsity letter all four years with the Wolverines and played first base and outfield.

Julia Bennet Julia did not play softball until her sophomore year and started this season going 3-for-3 in the first game. She will go to the University of Texas and hopes to become a surgeon in the air force.

Rachel Brownlee Coach Bobby Howe said Rachel Brownlee had an off-the-charts work ethic. Rachel plans to attend Chapman University and major in creative producing at the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com