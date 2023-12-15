SAN DIEGO — Peter Stogsdill has dedicated his life to coaching soccer.

“I started right out of high school, so ‘85 to now, what is that? 30, almost 40 years,” said Stogsdill, head coach for the Westview High School girls soccer team.

Stogsdill , 57, is the only head coach the girls team has had in Wolverine history. This year marks his 22nd season at the school.

“Makes me feel old for one,” Stogsdill said. “Westview has just been apart of my life and my family’s lives, forever.”

The girls Stogsdill works with now appreciate his passion for his players.

“Other coaches, I think that they haven’t always been supportive in all instances,” Elda Rees, a forward at Westview, told FOX 5 of her coach. “I think he’s always been a great advocate for everyone, regardless of who you are. I think he always gives fair opportunities to everyone on the field.”

In Stogsdill’s tenure at Westview, the Wolverines have won a CIF section title every other year. This season, the team is chasing their twelfth title with a new batch of talent.

“This a great soccer area and we’ve just had so many good kids come through here. It’s just been a dream to work with some of the kids we’ve had the opportunity to work with,” Stogsdill said.

Players from his team have went on to collegiate and international teams. Some have even gone onto the National Women’s Soccer League. Stogsdill explains he could not have done it without the help of his assistant coach for the last 21 years, Nic Spiess.

“He brings a lot of knowledge of what we do here also. He has a great relationship with the kids and that’s been a big part of our success here also,” he said of his number two.

Last season, however, success was cut short for Westview after suffering a gut-wrenching last minute loss to Los Alamitos in the D1 semifinals.

“I remember the losses a lot more I remember some of the wins that we’ve had. Those are the ones that just stick with you,” Stogsdill.

Despite those tough moments, what has stuck with the Scripps Ranch native the most over the years has been the positive impact he has been able to make on the teenagers on his team.

“We had a game the other day, and there were five alumni back here watching the game,” Stogsdill said. “Checking in on them and see how they’re doing, coming back to tell their stories. It’s phenomenal.”