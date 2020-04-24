Westview Girl’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Mikaela Summers Mikaela played for four years on varsity in the midfield and served as team captain, and on March 10th she broke the school record for goals in a single game with eight goals.

Sierra Doss Sierra also played four years on varsity as a midfielder and never took a play off. She plans to play lacrosse at Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey.

Malia Kohls Malia spent two years on varsity on defense. She plans to attend Illinois State and hope to one day join the FBI.

Niki Gregg Niki spent two years on varsity in goal, and her coach called her one of the best players. According to the coach, she was always smiling.

Khaila Inthavong Khaila played attack for two years on varsity and brought positive energy and focus all the time. She hopes to attend PT school in the future.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com