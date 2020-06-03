Westview Boy’s Volleyball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

JOSH TSAI served as captain and was an outside hitter for three years on varsity. He plans to attend Cal Lutheran.

MATTHEW MITCHELL also served as captain and played as middle blocker. He is headed to UC Santa Cruz.

ETHAN HILL also served as captain and played outside hitter for four years. He plans to attend UC Santa Barbara.

BEN CHARLOBOIS will join Ethan at UC Santa Barbara. He played two years at middle blocker.

RICHARD CHEN plays libero and opposite, and he’ll pursue a degree at Stanford University.

TYLER OLSEN plans to attend BYU.

JAKE ACOSTA played varsity for two years and will go to Grand Canyon University.

IVAN NERY was a defensive specialist and also plans to go to Grand Canyon University.

ETHAN BRIDGES plans to attend Cal Poly SLO.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com