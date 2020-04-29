Westview Boy’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Kevin Pert Kevin played defense.

Ethan Marasco Ethan played midfield and was captain of the team.

Melvin Ridley III Melvin played defense.

Thompson Tang Thompson played midfield and plans to go to UC Riverside.

Anthony Elhardt Anthony played attack and plans to attend SDSU.

Miles Calderone Miles played in the midfield.

Chase Duncan Chase also played in the midfield, and he plans to go to Chico State.

Robbie Greer Robbie played defense and plans to play football at Cal Poly SLO.

Joe Heistand Joe played attack.

Grant Winter Grant also played attack, and he plans to go to BYU.

Luke Xitco Luke also played attack.

Wyatt Chapman Wyatt converted to midfield after playing in goal for three years.

Sam Kohls Sam played in the midfield and plans to go to UCSD.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com