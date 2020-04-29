Watch Now
Westview Boy’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

High School Sports
With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Kevin Pert

Kevin played defense.

Ethan Marasco

Ethan played midfield and was captain of the team.

Melvin Ridley III

Melvin played defense.

Thompson Tang

Thompson played midfield and plans to go to UC Riverside.

Anthony Elhardt

Anthony played attack and plans to attend SDSU.

Miles Calderone

Miles played in the midfield.

Chase Duncan

Chase also played in the midfield, and he plans to go to Chico State.

Robbie Greer

Robbie played defense and plans to play football at Cal Poly SLO.

Joe Heistand

Joe played attack.

Grant Winter

Grant also played attack, and he plans to go to BYU.

Luke Xitco

Luke also played attack.

Wyatt Chapman

Wyatt converted to midfield after playing in goal for three years.

Sam Kohls

Sam played in the midfield and plans to go to UCSD.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com

