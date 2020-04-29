Westview Boy’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.
Kevin Pert
Kevin played defense.
Ethan Marasco
Ethan played midfield and was captain of the team.
Melvin Ridley III
Melvin played defense.
Thompson Tang
Thompson played midfield and plans to go to UC Riverside.
Anthony Elhardt
Anthony played attack and plans to attend SDSU.
Miles Calderone
Miles played in the midfield.
Chase Duncan
Chase also played in the midfield, and he plans to go to Chico State.
Robbie Greer
Robbie played defense and plans to play football at Cal Poly SLO.
Joe Heistand
Joe played attack.
Grant Winter
Grant also played attack, and he plans to go to BYU.
Luke Xitco
Luke also played attack.
Wyatt Chapman
Wyatt converted to midfield after playing in goal for three years.
Sam Kohls
Sam played in the midfield and plans to go to UCSD.
To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com