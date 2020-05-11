Watch Live
Trump to hold briefing to discuss coronavirus testing capacity at around 1 p.m.

West Hills Swim & Dive Senior Send-Off

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Taylor Zacharoff

Taylor swam one season on varsity and plans to attend Sacramento State in the fall.

Ryan Rammage

Ryan swam for four years with the wolf-pack where he says he learned how to dive.

Peter Ornelas

Peter foes by the nickname “Maui” and was know for his personality and fun hair-dos.

Norman Stone

Norman swam two seasons on varsity and says he’s thankful for all the support his teammates gave him.

Niko Rossi

Nike was a four-year varsity and 10-year club swimmer. He says he’ll miss the coaches and his teammates.

Natalie Reiderer

Natalie swam two seasons on varsity and plans to attend the University of Arizona to study economics.

Maryhanna Leraas

Maryhanna swam four years on varsity and was looking forward to being a captain her senior year.

Lania Hassan

Lania served as captain and swam four years on varsity where she made CIF each season. She plans to attend UCSD to study structural engineering.

Jeremiah Bachman

Jeremiah was a four-year varsity swimmer and two-year captain.

Hunter Martini

Hunter spent one season on varsity. He says he’s most proud of his athletic ability.

Christine Pankow

Christine says swimming gave her a lot of memories and it’s where she met her best friend.

Chloe Obregon

Chloe swam for 2.5 years and credits the aquatics program for changing her life.

Bridget Lazarr

Bridget swam two seasons and enjoyed the butterfly.

Alena Hartpence

Alena swam three seasons and hopes to become an artist and author.

Aiden Calcutt

Aiden swam four years on varsity and served as captain.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News