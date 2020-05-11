West Hills Swim & Dive Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Taylor Zacharoff Taylor swam one season on varsity and plans to attend Sacramento State in the fall.

Ryan Rammage Ryan swam for four years with the wolf-pack where he says he learned how to dive.

Peter Ornelas Peter foes by the nickname “Maui” and was know for his personality and fun hair-dos.

Norman Stone Norman swam two seasons on varsity and says he’s thankful for all the support his teammates gave him.

Niko Rossi Nike was a four-year varsity and 10-year club swimmer. He says he’ll miss the coaches and his teammates.

Natalie Reiderer Natalie swam two seasons on varsity and plans to attend the University of Arizona to study economics.

Maryhanna Leraas Maryhanna swam four years on varsity and was looking forward to being a captain her senior year.

Lania Hassan Lania served as captain and swam four years on varsity where she made CIF each season. She plans to attend UCSD to study structural engineering.

Jeremiah Bachman Jeremiah was a four-year varsity swimmer and two-year captain.

Hunter Martini Hunter spent one season on varsity. He says he’s most proud of his athletic ability.

Christine Pankow Christine says swimming gave her a lot of memories and it’s where she met her best friend.

Chloe Obregon Chloe swam for 2.5 years and credits the aquatics program for changing her life.

Bridget Lazarr Bridget swam two seasons and enjoyed the butterfly.

Alena Hartpence Alena swam three seasons and hopes to become an artist and author.

Aiden Calcutt Aiden swam four years on varsity and served as captain.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com