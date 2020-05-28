West Hills Gymnastics Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Madilyn Carroll Madilyn served as captain, is a three-time champion and the reigning team MVP. She carried a 3.5 GPA and earned honor roll for five out of the seven semesters.

Rayleen Gonzales Rayleen is a four-year varsity athlete who’s described as an “amazing young lady” who loved being a part of gymnastics.

Anna Alvarez Anna was also a four-year gymnast and varsity cheerleader. Her mom and dad say they’re very proud of all she’s accomplished.

Kylee Clements Kylee is a two-year varsity athlete who also competed in cheerleading. Kylee comes from a military family and has been enrolled in 10 schools in five different states.

Katlyn Ravalli Katlyn was a two-year varsity athlete who graduates with a 4.3 GPA. She plans to attend college in the fall with hopes of becoming a sports medicine doctor.

Devyn Friend and Liana Haynie were also seniors on this years squad.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com