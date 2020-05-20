West Hills Boy’s Volleyball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.
Aaron Melhorn
Aaron played two years on varsity in the middle.
Calvin Crom
Calvin also played in the middle.
Ben Brims
Ben played three years on varsity on the outside.
TJ Miranda
TJ played two years on varsity.
Micah Bramstedt
Micah played on the outside.
Nolan Bozelle
Nolan also played outside.
Zach Hill
Zach was a setter for three years on varsity.
Gabe Marquez
Gabe played on varsity for two years.
Brodie Snyder
Brodie played two years as libero.
Coach Joleen Brims
