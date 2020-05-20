West Hills Boy’s Volleyball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Aaron Melhorn

Aaron played two years on varsity in the middle.

Calvin Crom

Calvin also played in the middle.

Ben Brims

Ben played three years on varsity on the outside.

TJ Miranda

TJ played two years on varsity.

Micah Bramstedt

Micah played on the outside.

Nolan Bozelle

Nolan also played outside.

Zach Hill

Zach was a setter for three years on varsity.

Gabe Marquez

Gabe played on varsity for two years.

Brodie Snyder

Brodie played two years as libero.

Coach Joleen Brims

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com

