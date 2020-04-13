Vista Track Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Desmond Taua Desmond was a sprinter and jumper and ran on the relay team. He plans to play football at USD next Fall.

Nick Zimbardi Nick ran the 400, 200 and 4×400 relay, and according to Coach Rob Putnam, he was a real leader within the track program.

Jonatan Flores Jonatan ran the 800, 1600 and 3200 and was also referred to as a real team leader.

Noah Watson Noah threw the shot put and discus all four years on varsity.

Joey Acosta Joey ran all four years on varsity and served as captain of the cross country team.

Jovanny Garcia Jovanny ran the distances too and also ran four years on the varsity cross country team.

Camila Marquez Camila ran the 800 all four years.

Loreli Pena Loreli was a sprinter and long jumper all four years for the Panthers.

