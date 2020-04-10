Vista Girls Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Megan Soto Megan Soto played attack for the panthers and not only that, her coach says she posted a 3.9 GPA and also played soccer for the Panthers. She intends on studying nursing at the University of Hawaii next year.

Eva Marie Cespedas Eva Marie Cespedas played defense. Her coach says she had a 4.0 GPA and also played tennis for 4 years. She plans to attend Fresno State and major in forensic behavior science.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com