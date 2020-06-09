Vista Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

EVAN STAUCH became one of the most dangerous hitters on the team and in one game this season, he played seven out of the nine positions in the field.

DANIEL RAMIREZ played two years on varsity and batted lead-off. He earned a baseball scholarship to Hope International University.

JOEY FLORES played two years on varsity and earned a spot in the starting rotation this season, pitching a complete game against Otay Ranch.

MICHAEL LUCIO pitched out of the bullpen for the Panthers.

MIGUEL SALAZAR played for the Panthers freshman team that won a league title.

DRAKE BUFFINGTON had great fielding ability and a rocket arm, plus showed power at the plate.

ARTURO LOPEZ played three years on varsity and came back from a torn knee ligament to play this season.

NOAH SERRANO earned a spot on the pitching staff this season.

BRANCON GONZCI looked forward to a strong spring but suffered an injury that ended his season early.

NICO SALAZAR added speed and aggressiveness to the line-up.

JAKE SIGNORELLI played two years on varsity and also made an impact with his speed.

DAVID FLORES turnout out for the team for the first time this season. He also wrestled and played football.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com