Valley Center Girl’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.
Isabel Stehly
Isabel played four years on varsity. She earned First Team All-League and also served as team captain.
Daphne Boyd
Daphne also served as captain and played on varsity all four years. During her career, she earned Defensive Player of the Year for the Jaguars.
Soleil Escalante
Soleil was another captain and played on varsity three years. She, too, earned All-League honors.
Cristina Velasquez
Cristina played on varsity for four years and earned the nickname “Sassy” because of her leadership, fierce play and diminutive size.
Zoey Morissette
Zoey played on defense for four years, and her coach says she always looked for ways to improve.
Not pictured: Maddie Dennis, Sophia Cox and Ellie Belcher.
To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com