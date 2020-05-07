Watch Now
Valhalla Boy’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

High School Sports
With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Christopher Domes

Christopher served as team captain and played on varsity all four years.

Harry Albers

Harry also played on varsity all four years and also served as team captain.

Tyler Poniktera

Tyler played attack for two years on varsity.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com

