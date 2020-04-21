University City Girl’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Riley Reinhardt Riley served as captain and was the reigning city league player of the year after scoring 90 goals last season.

Katarina Kaminsky Kat was the reigning defensive player of the year, first team all-league and a team captain.

Hillary Tang Hillary also served as team captain and was second team all-league last year.

Hope Concepcion Hope was also second team all-league and a team captain from her attack position.

Samantha Wright Samantha made the all-academic team.

Geneen Impreso Geneen also made the all-academic team.

Claire Sherman Claire rounded out the senior class that began playing together when the program started at University City.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com