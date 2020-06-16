University City Boy’s Lacrosse Senior Sendoff

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

BRUNO REYNAL lettered all four years as an attack, and his coach said he had some of the best footwork on the team.

NICOLAS HERNANDEZ also lettered all four years. The middie formed the dynamic duo brothers tandem along with his brother ROBERTO, who also lettered four year and showed good work ethic.

NATE MEGURA played varsity all four years and served as captain. The “Mad Dog” had the highest lacrosse IQ on the team.

GAVIN GLICK started since his freshman year and also served as captain. “Mr. Rip” had a blazing shot from the attack and middie position.

MAT ISAKOVIC, another captain, showed a lot of speed. “The Assassin” was the best transition player on the team from his midfield position.

CHANCE REMAN also served as captain. The”Big Bear” had a tenacity in goal that was unsurpassed.

NATE FRAZER moved from scorer on attack to defense to lock down the opponent.

DANIEL LLANES turned out for the first time this spring.

DOMINIC FERRELL was also a newcomer to the team this year.

