Tri-City Christian Track & Field Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Austin Flanders Austin competed in the 4×100, the 200m and the long jump. He’s described as a “very fast runner” and “gifted jumper.”

Mikayla Bedolla Mikayla joined the track team this year after playing tennis. She was looking forward to competing in the 800m and high jump this season.

Gabriella Jencks Gabriella served as a captain and is a four-year varsity athlete. She ran the 100 and 300m hurdles.

Sergio Martinez Sergio ran three years on varsity in the 800, 1600 and 3200m. His coach says he was a great role model and mentor for his team.

Nick Schneider Nick also served as captain and is a four-year varsity athlete. He ran the 800 and 1600m and competed in the pole vault.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com