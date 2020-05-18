Tri City Christian Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Gabriella Ferraro Gabriella played on varsity for one year and was described as a great teammate.

Mika Letuligasenoa Mike played two years for the Eagles. Her coach calls her a talented athlete and kind spirit.

Hannah Richards Hannah played three years as center fielder. Her coach says she was an over-achiever and a delight to coach.

Seattle Taylor Seattle played four years on varsity. She’s described as athletic and an outstanding catcher.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com