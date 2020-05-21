Watch Now
FOX 5 News at 5 p.m.

Tri City Christian Boy’s Tennis Senior Send-Off

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Ben Furberg

Ben played on varsity for four years, and his coach said he was the backbone of the team.

Elijah Tubbs

Elijah also played for four years on varsity and served as team captain for three seasons. He earned team co-MVP honors twice.

Justin Moran

Justin – another four year varsity player – served as captain for two seasons and earned team MVP honors three times.

Jeremy Murch

Jeremy played on varsity for two years and earned the most improved player award.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News