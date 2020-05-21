Tri City Christian Boy’s Tennis Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Ben Furberg Ben played on varsity for four years, and his coach said he was the backbone of the team.

Elijah Tubbs Elijah also played for four years on varsity and served as team captain for three seasons. He earned team co-MVP honors twice.

Justin Moran Justin – another four year varsity player – served as captain for two seasons and earned team MVP honors three times.

Jeremy Murch Jeremy played on varsity for two years and earned the most improved player award.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com