Tri-City Christian Boy’s Golf Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Josh Jagar Josh played two years on varsity where he won the Eagle Award – an award given to students for athletic excellence with a “God-honoring” spirit. His coach says he plays golf with great integrity and will be missed.

