Tri City Christian Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Chris Doyle Chris was a four-year starter for the Eagles, a team captain and the 2019 league pitcher of the year. He will play at Vanguard University next year.

Braden Knight Braden was also a four-year starter and played all over the field. He plans to attend Southwestern College.

Ryan Curry Ryan played four years on varsity – three as a starter. He also served as team captain and plans to attend Biola University next year.

Sam Willis Sam also played all four years on varsity and three as a starter. His coach says Sam was the source of energy for the Eagles.

Cal Martoccia Cal joined the program this season after excelling on the soccer field. He will play soccer at Arizona Christian University next year.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com