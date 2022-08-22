SAN DIEGO – The Torrey Pines High School community came together Sunday afternoon to honor the life and legacy of Nick Herrmann, a former student-athlete who recently died after a battle with bone cancer.

Friends and family gathered at the school to commemorate the basketball player’s life, which was cut short Aug. 6. Doctors initially discovered a tumor in Herrmann’s leg in 2018 and said that it could take him out of the game forever.

Herrmann took a year off to get better before eventually returning to game and helping the Falcons finish with a 30-1 record in his senior year.

During the ceremony, Herrmann’s jersey, No. 1, was retired in memory.

Herrmann’s mom, Nicole, and sister, Anna, were present for the celebration of life, each speaking about what Nick meant to them and to their community.

“Nick was known to many of you as being a fierce competitor on the basketball court, but to me, he was my Nickelbee, my baby,” Nicole said during the ceremony. “A complete gentle, kind and beautiful soul. He was the most caring, loving, polite, respectful, funny, and most selfless person.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Herrmann’s family pay for his funeral and any other expenses that may come up following his death. The fundraiser has raised more than $80,000 of its $100,000 goal. To donate, click here.