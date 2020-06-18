Torrey Pines Boy’s Volleyball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

NICK FORNACIARI started for three years on varsity and was a national high school scholastic scholar. He plans to attend the University of Miami.

NICK SLIGHT moved from a small town in Iowa to follow his dream of playing volleyball, and her started at setter for three years. He plans to play at Grand Canyon University.

SHANE FLANNERY played three years on varsity and was a serve specialist. He wants to pursue a career in music starting at Santa Barbara City College.

CAMERON RAHMATI also played three years on varsity as an outside hitter.

GRANGER PASKO plans to go to UC Santa Cruz and major in computer science.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com