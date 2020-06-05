Torrey Pines Boy’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

CHRISTIAN RASMUSSEN will go to Brown.

TEAGEN BULTMAN will also go to Brown.

MILE BOTKISS will go to Harvard.

CJ IGLINSKI will go to St. Johns.

BLAKE ERLBECK to Syracuse.

DANE DEGOLER to Boston University.

BOBBY GAVIN to Virginia.

TYLER TULLAR to Chapman.

CONRAD DELGADO to Notre Dame.

TYLER WHEELER to the Air Force Academy.

ETHAN GRAUBART to Bellarmine.

TOM MATTA

KIRBY MEGORDEN

MAX WETHERELT

RYAN O’ROURKE

STEELE DEGOLER.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com