SAN DIEGO — Jasen Hughes is taking charge in his first season as the head coach for the girls basketball team at Mount Miguel High School — a dream that he is getting to achieve alongside his daughter, Jaylene.

“No words can describe, you know?” Hughes said.

“My dad has trained and coached me my entire life,” Jaylene said. “Whether it’s on the sidelines of my game or when we’re putting in work, training for the games.”

That lifelong training has paid off: The freshman is averaging almost 40 points a game, recently breaking the school’s all-time scoring record with 52 points against Canyon Hills.

“I was just playing my game and I didn’t even realize,” the 15-year-old said of record-setting game. “I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t even realize that.'”

After etching her name in the record books, Jaylene’s performance confirmed what her dad knew all along.

“When you predict things as a father, people don’t want to believe you because you’re speaking about your kids,” Hughes said. “I always knew she was going to do it. I actually predicted, before high school is over, she’s going to score 100 points in a game.”

Despite his supreme confidence in his daughter, Hughes is like almost any dad on the car ride home.

“The ride home, knowing him as a dad, he even said himself, ‘I was proud of you as a dad, that was incredible, that was amazing. As a coach and a trainer, there was stuff you could improve on,’” Jaylene explained.

Hughes has had a lot of time balancing being a father and a coach since all of his children are involved in basketball at Mount Miguel, including his older daughter Jade, who serves as his assistant coach.

“Being able to be here with both of my daughters, it’s her dream to coach, it’s her dream to play pro ball, I can’t ask for more,” Hughes said.