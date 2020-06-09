Sweetwater Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

ISABEL MORALES played varsity for four years and earned First-Team All-League honors twice. She plans to play at Aurora University in Illinois next year.

IDALIZ CASTILLO also played four years on varsity. She was a Second-Team All-Leaguer.

ALEJANDRO DAVALOS turned out for the team for the first time this spring.

CAROLINA “SKITTLES” NEGRETE also turned out for the first time this spring.

BRIZETH BARAJAS served as the team manager and also ran track as a sprinter for the Red Devils.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com