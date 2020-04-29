Watch Now
Steele Canyon Softball Senior Send-Off

High School Sports
With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Masen Pearlstein

Masen played four years on varsity and will head to Cal Lutheran next year to play soccer.

Bianca Morales

Bianca also played four years on varsity, served as team captain and made all-league last season in the Grossmont Hills league. She plans to attend Vanguard University in Orange County next year.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com

