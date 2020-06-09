Southwest Swim & Dive Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

ISABELLE PIMENTEL swam individual medley and freestyle for four years on varsity and served as team captain.

ROXY VAZQUEZ also swam four years and was team captain. She swam butterfly and freestyle.

JOSEPH ROCHA was a captain and swam backstroke and freestyle for three years.

JOSE TORRES revived the diving program and was the South Bay League Diver of the Year.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com