Southwest Boy’s Volleyball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Luis Ramirez Luis played three years on varsity and served as team captain. He also posted a GPA of 3.73.

Roberto Torres Roberto made the honor roll with a GPA of 4.2. He plans to attend Cal State San Marcos.

Jerry Mendez Jerry was a member of several leadership groups at Southwest and plans to attend SDSU.

Jose Luis Martinez Jose played two years on varsity and plans to attend Southwestern College and then transfer to SDSU.

Efren Bohon Efren played two years on varsity.

Enrique Medrano Enrique served as team manager and achieved and 4.3 GPA. He plans to go to SDSU.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com