Southwest Boy’s Volleyball Senior Send-Off

Posted: / Updated:

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Luis Ramirez

Luis played three years on varsity and served as team captain. He also posted a GPA of 3.73.

Roberto Torres

Roberto made the honor roll with a GPA of 4.2. He plans to attend Cal State San Marcos.

Jerry Mendez

Jerry was a member of several leadership groups at Southwest and plans to attend SDSU.

Jose Luis Martinez

Jose played two years on varsity and plans to attend Southwestern College and then transfer to SDSU.

Efren Bohon

Efren played two years on varsity.

Enrique Medrano

Enrique served as team manager and achieved and 4.3 GPA. He plans to go to SDSU.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com

