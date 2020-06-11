Serra Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

HANNAH INNES says she started playing at age four an played four years on varsity at Serra, calling herself the shortest first baseman. The two-time captain plans to go to SDSU and major in political science.

CELESTE WETEGROVE arrived at Serra her junior year and became captain this spring. She has a rocket arm in center field and hopes to play softball in college.

MARIAH WIMBERLY also came to Serra as a junior. She moved from Japan and recovered from a knee injury last season to post a 4-0 record this spring. She plans to become an orthodontist.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com