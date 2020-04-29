Serra Girl’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Phoebe Lemm Phoebe served as team captain and played attack. Coach Greg Allick called her a coach on the field and a rock within the team.

Allie Riley Allie also served as captain, and her coach said she is extremely athletic with great speed.

Alexi Miller Alexi was also a captain and played goalie. She spent three years on varsity, and her coach called her a sponge for her ability to soak in knowledge.

Isabelle Delaney Isabelle played three years on varsity. Her coach praised her versatility and the power of her shots on goal.

Emma Taila Emma also played three years on varsity, and her coach called her an absolute workhorse and a force on defense.

Kaila Gonzalez Kaila also played three years on varsity and was a spark plug from her defense position.

Isa Hazeltine Isa spent three years on varsity, and coach Allick said she might be the best player she ever coached.

Ashley Knight Ashley also spent three years on varsity and received and academic scholarship to attend Loyola Marymount University.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com