Serra Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

LUKE REECE started on varsity all four years and earned first-team all-Eastern League honors last season. The captain has committed to Cal State San Marcos.

ARMANDO TIJERINA played three years on varsity, and his coach called him the most committed guy on the team.

NOAH THOMAS also played three years on varsity.

RYAN FLETCHER played two years on varsity and was also all-league in water polo.

ESTEBAN GONZALEZ plans to attend Northern Arizona and major in exercise science.

CODY HARWELL played two years on varsity and will stay close to home as Mesa College.

BRANDON LEWIS rebounded from a serious elbow injury and was just cleared to play when the season shut down.

Not pictured: ROBERT DANIELS and BRAEDEN LEJARRAGA.

