Scripps Ranch Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

SARAH NAKAHARA played varsity for four years, served as team captain and plans to play softball next year at UC Davis.

ELAINE SWECKER also played four years on varsity and made the All-Academic team. She plans to continue her softball career at Gallaudet University.

KAILANI WILLIAMS served as team captain and played three years on varsity. She heads off to Grand Canyon University.

ASHLEY TONG also played three years, was a captain and started in the circle in the championship game last season. She will go to SDSU.

JULIA CORNELISSEN was also a captain and spent two years on varsity and her coach said she crushed the ball. She’s off the USC.

SOPHIA IPPOLITO was another captain and also a varsity cheerleader and ASB president. She will go to Arizona State.

BROOKE WOODWORTH returned to the team after a year off. She will go to Colorado State.

