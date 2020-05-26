Scripps Ranch Girl’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Mara Zajac Mara played attack and was named all-league and all-CIF last season.

Jaiden Stepnowski Jaiden also played attack and was all-league in 2019.

Ashlynn McGrattan Ashlynn was all-league last season and was a two-time open division champion.

Adah Anderson Adah was also a two-time open division champion.

Sydney Hancock Sydney was a key part of the team’s top-ranked defense.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com