Scripps Ranch Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.
Andres Manso
Andres played shortstop and served as team captain.
Gavin Hunter
Gavin played infield and outfield and also served as team captain.
Carson Leighty
Carson also served as team captain and played as a right-handed pitcher.
Ethan Babcock-Barrie
Ethan played as catcher and plans to play at Montana State University in Billings next year.
Jack Silver
Jack played in the outfield.
Josh Bantigue
Josh also played in the outfield.
Alex Wasilewski
Alex also played as an outfielder.
Mikey McGibney
Mikey played first base.
Connor Nichols
Connor pitched from the left side.
Bradley Baczkowski
Bradley pitched from the right side.
To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com