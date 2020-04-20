Scripps Ranch Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Andres Manso Andres played shortstop and served as team captain.

Gavin Hunter Gavin played infield and outfield and also served as team captain.

Carson Leighty Carson also served as team captain and played as a right-handed pitcher.

Ethan Babcock-Barrie Ethan played as catcher and plans to play at Montana State University in Billings next year.

Jack Silver Jack played in the outfield.

Josh Bantigue Josh also played in the outfield.

Alex Wasilewski Alex also played as an outfielder.

Mikey McGibney Mikey played first base.

Connor Nichols Connor pitched from the left side.

Bradley Baczkowski Bradley pitched from the right side.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com