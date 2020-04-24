Santana Gymnastics Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Lexie Carveo Lexie lettered all four years and served as team captain for the Sultans the last two seasons. Her coach says she made all-league last year, and this year she had a good chance to win CIF.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com