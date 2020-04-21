Santana Girl’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Alisa Kelly Alisa served as the team captain and according to coach Ashley Lucas was the coach’s go-to for everything.

Sarah Ainsworth Sarah served as a team captain as well and was also a go-to girl.

Aubrey Stuart Her coach said Aubrey was a great team player and very successful from her attack position.

Serenity Stark Serenity played all four years at Santana and always came ready to play.

Zoey Bernal Zoey played offense, and her coach called her amazing with her aggressive and ready playing.

Kassidy O’Brien According to coach Lucas, Kassidy was a great team player and one of the Sultan’s top defenders.

Haley Densford Haley played goalie and in just three games she blocked a majority of the shots coming her way.

Kaitlyn Kargenian Kaitlyn took a season off from lacrosse but came back strong and excited to play.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com