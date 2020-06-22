San Ysidro Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

SARAHI ULLOA is a four-year varsity catcher and served as captain.

NAIYA CELICEO also played four years on varsity as a pitcher and an infielder. She also served as captain.

DORIAN CARRANZA joined the team her junior year and became the starting center fielder.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com