San Marcos Track & Field Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Lexi Allen

Lexi served as captain and was a four-year varsity athlete who ran the 100 and 300m.

Emma Gardner

Emma competed in the long jump, triple jump and high jump. She hopes to pursue a career in medicine or neuro-pyschology.

Sarah Mosteller

Sarah served as captain and is a two-time state qualifier in the 4x100m. She plans to continue her track career in college and major in sports administration.

Zyndelle Leon

Zyndelle competed in the long and triple jump. She will be the first in her family to attend college, where she plans to study biology.

Julius Jackson

Julius competed four years in the long jump and high jump. His mark of 6 ft. five in. in the high jump is fifth all-time at San Marcos.

Callum Chappel

Callum is a four-year varsity athlete and two-time cross country state qualifier.

Alex Aceves

Alex competed in a wide range of events including the 200, 400 and 800m.

Caitlin Cornell

Caitlin served as team captain and is the school record holder in the 3200m. She’s also a two-time league champion and CIF qualifier.

Ryan Ohara

Ryan is a four-year varsity athlete who ran the 800, 1600 and 3200m.

Zachary Volpe

Zachary is a pole vaulter and holds the school record at 15 ft. 9 in.

Sean Cornell

Sean ran the 800, 1600 and 3200m and was a state meet cross country qualifier.

Jordan Haney

Jordan served as team captain and ran the 800, 1600 and 3200m. His coach describes him as an “incredible leader of great integrity.”

John Osthimer

John is a four-year track team member who competed in the pole vault.

Jayne Yin

Jayne finishes her career #14 all-time at San Marcos in the pole vault.

Karishma Patel

Karishma (center) competed in the pole vault.

Regan Huerta

Regan also competed in pole vault.

Sean O’Tool

Sean improved his pole vault two feet over the course of his four-year career.

Jalen Bainer

Jalen is the school record holder in the long jump and a CIF medalist.

Ethan Boen

Ethan competed in several events and plans to attend UC Boulder as a computer science major.

Other seniors on the team whose pictures were not included: Raja Caruso, Mayuresh Visswanathan, Maddis Allred, Kaitlyn Ambrose, Jackson Bate, Sean Travis and Giovanni Cepeda.

