San Marcos Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Ashley Glazer Ashley played on varsity all four years with the Knights and also made the all-academic team all four years. She also served as team captain this year.

Maddie Helms Maddie also served as team captain and played varsity all four years. She was all-league the last two seasons.

Jade Lee Jade also played on varsity all four years and put her speed to use in the lead-off spot. She will head to UC Davis.

Rachel Baer Rachel also played four years on varsity and helped the Knights win two league titles.

Karla Lopez Karla pitched for two years on varsity, and her coach praised her calm demeanor on the mound.

Rebekah Hoolihan Rebekah also pitched for two years, and the lefty started off this season as a work-horse pitching several innings.

Zaijah Reese The Knights coach said Zaijah worked very hard and did whatever was asked of her.

