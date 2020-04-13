San Marcos Girl’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Angie Witt Angie played defense for four years on Varsity. Her coach says she’s a quick defender and a key vocal contributor. Angie was an honorable mention for all-league in 2019

Julia Andrea Julia is a three-year varsity player who also played soccer at San Marcos. Her coach says that Julia brought a positive personality and a great smile to the team.

Carly Irvine Carly is a four-year varsity player who earned first team all-CIF last year. She also played two years of water polo and a year of volleyball for the Knights. Carly is a National Honor Society member and is heading to Bucknell University in the fall.

Jordan Sheive Jordan, or Jojo, also played on varsity for four years. Her coach says she led by example and also played soccer. Jordan carries a 4.2 GPA and plans to attend Liberty University.

Maddie Scherner Maddie is described as “a strong defensive player with speed.” She’s a four-year varsity player who also participated in field hockey and water polo. Maddie plans to attend Bryant University.

Ella Bolin Ella is a four-year varsity athlete who was named to first team all-league three times. She plays in the midfield and was a candidate for the CIF player of the year award. Her coach says the team will miss her tough work ethic and tenacity when she goes to Butler University.

Ashley Noerr Ashley is a three-year varsity player and is described as a “strong shooter.” She’s also on the honor roll and plans to attend the University of Redlands.

Clarisa Duvvuri Clarisa plays defense and is new to varsity this year, earning a spot with her work ethic and great personality.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com