San Marcos Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Jesse Navarro

Jesse played as pitcher and is a three-year varsity letterman.

Kyle Carr

Kyle also played as pitcher and is a USD commit. He was voted first team all-league last season.

Luca Martinez

Luca was also voted first team all-league last year and plans attending Washington State. He played in the infield.

Ryan Armentrout

Ryan is a two-year varsity letterman and is headed to Pacific University. He played as a pitcher.

Billy Wruch

Bill played as third base-man and is a four-year varsity letterman. He plans to play at Butler.

