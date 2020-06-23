San Dieguito Boys Swim Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

ELI ANDERSON served as co-captain and also earned Mustang of the Year with the water polo team. He plans to play water polo at Penn State.

ALEX GLENN was also a co-captain and loves to cycle, snowboard and rock climb. He will go to Montana State and major in photography.

RYAN ELLIOT made a splash as a backstroker. He plans to follow his father’s footsteps to Loyola Marymount and major in accounting.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com