San Dieguito Academy Boy’s Lacrosse

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

ADAM COOPERMAN played four years on varsity and served as captain for three years. He plans to attend Colorado’s Lee Business School in the fall and would like to continue playing lacrosse.

ETHAN DIRKES also played four years of varsity lacrosse. He heads to Mira Costa College next year.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com