San Diego Boy’s Lacrosse Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Ezekiel Paredes Ezekiel played four years on varsity, including two as captain. He plans to attend UCLA next year and try out for the lacrosse team.

Paul Vollrath Paul also played four years on varsity and served as captain for two of them. He plans to go to Georgia Tech and try out for the lacrosse and soccer team.

Aidan Chouinard Aidan played in goal for four years and made first-team all-Eastern-league last season. He was also a captain and plans to play at Northern Arizona.

Nathaniel James-Fortune Nathaniel – another four-year player – plans to go to Cal Poly SLO and also try out for their team.

Jake Karmel Jake played two years on varsity. He says he loved to hit people on the field and plans to attend Seton Hall in New Jersey and hopefully play lacrosse there.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com