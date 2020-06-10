Sage Creek Girl’s Track & Field Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

LAVANYA PANDEY ran distances for four years and served as captain for two. She also helped set the school record in the 1600 meter relay. She plans to run track and cross country at UCLA.

SKYLER WALLACE also served as captain for two years and won the Division II title last year in the 3200. She also holds the school record for the 1600, 3200 and plans to run at Northern Arizona and major in biology.

NATALIE HUESTIS ran track for three years on varsity and plans to run at Friends University next year.

NOELLE CAMANYAG also ran three years on varsity and will head to UC Irvine to major in aerospace engineering.

TATUM BLESS ran two years on varsity and plans to major in graphic design at SDSU.

CASSI HAMLIN will join Tatum at SDSU and also wants to major in graphic design.

TYLER JONES three for two years and plans to go to Palomar College in the ASL English interpreter program.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com