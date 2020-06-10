Sage Creek Boy’s Track & Field Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

ALEX MITCHEL ran four years and converted from distance to sprinter. He qualified for state in the 4×400 last year.

BEN NELSON ran on varsity for two years. He’ll head to UC Riverside to major in chemistry.

COLIN SCHMITT ran three years on varsity. Next up, a statistics degree at Cal Poly SLO.

DIEGO GARCIA ran one year on varsity.

JADIEN LUONG ran one year on varsity and will go to Mira Costa College.

KADIN CODDINGTON plans to major in engineering at the University of Idaho.

SCHUYLER DIBACCO ran four years on varsity and qualified for CIF twice. He will go to UCLA and major in human biology.

KYLE AYSON served as captain for two years and set the school record in the discus.

CAVAUGH HIGGS ran three years on varsity. He’ll go to Sac State and pursue a double major in criminal justice and computer science.

KEYSHAWN HIGGS set school records in the long jump, triple jump and 4×100. He will also go to Sac State.

CHARLIE ROTH set the school record in the pole vault. He takes off the Purdue to major in aerospace engineering.

JONAH SHOEMAKER set the school record in the 100 meter and the 4×100. He’ll got to Mira Costa.

KEANU RIOS DE SABATO will head to Mira Costa as well.

STEVEN ALVAREZ joined the varsity team this year and plans to attend USD next year.

MANNY LOMA plans to seek a career as an engineering technician.