Sage Creek Baseball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Nick Naccarato

Nick is an all-leaguer and plans to play baseball at the University of San Francisco next year.

Brandon Cimicata

Brandon plans to pitch for the University of Saint Katherine next year.

Ethan Hope

Ethan played two years on varsity.

Ty Runner

Ty was a pitcher and plans to enroll at Purdue.

Gavin Graff

Gavin plans to go to the Colorado School of Mines.

Jacob Fellows

Jacob played one year on varsity and is a die-hard Padres fans.

Mason Manti

Speaking of Padres, Mason is Trevor Hoffman’s nephew.

Jake Deroze

Jake not only played baseball, but he also played hockey.

Andrew Miller

Andrew overcame an injury to play his senior year.

Luca Gomez

Luca joined the team for the first time this year.

