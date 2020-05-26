Rock Academy Softball Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

Angel Jackson Angel spent two years on varsity where she played third base for the Warriors. She also played volleyball, basketball and ran track & field. Angel plans to attend Cal Baptist University in the fall.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com