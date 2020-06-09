Rock Academy Girl’s Track & Field Senior Send-Off

With high school sports cancelled for the rest of the year due to the coronavirus, our very own Troy Hirsch and Kalyn McMackin would like to represent and honor high school seniors in Spring sports that aren’t able to get a traditional send-off.

HANH DO competed for two years and also played soccer. She plans to attend UC Irvine.

ALE SOTO also played volleyball, basketball and softball. She plans to go to Cal Baptist.

To submit your Spring senior athletes, please email Troy Hirsch at thirsch@fox5sandiego.com